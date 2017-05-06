Arizona Football: Wildcats add 26-year-old QB Donavan Tate as walk-on

Arizona football has landed one of the oldest true freshmen in recent memory in 26-year-old Donavan Tate, a former MLB prospect.

Eight years ago, Donavan Tate committed to North Carolina as an athlete, potentially looking to play quarterback for the Tar Heels. However, he was selected No. 3 overall in the 2009 MLB Draft by the San Diego Padres and a multi-million dollar signing bonus was hard to say ‘no’ to.

Tate chose baseball, giving up his football career despite being ranked the eighth-best athlete and No. 110 overall recruit in the 2009 class, according to 247Sports. He really couldn’t go wrong, though, as he was a two-sport star and was highly-ranked in both.

How could you say no to millions of dollars as an 18-year-old kid, though? You really can’t. He decided baseball was the right choice and didn’t look back. That was, until now.

According to ESPN‘s Kyle Bonagura, Tate has decided to pursue a career in football as a walk-on after seven years of baseball at the professional level.

Throughout his minor league career, he batted just .226 with 10 home runs and 104 RBIs, not exactly making a name for himself despite having high hopes as a young prospect. He is looking for a career resurgence, though, through a new sport.

Arizona football lost Anu Solomon via transfer this offseason and both Brandon Dawkins and Khalil Tate are battling for the starting job. Does Rich Rodriguez feel confident in either quarterback after a lackluster 2016 season? Maybe, but why not add some insurance.

Tate is an impressive athlete and stands 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds. He could push for some playing time during his career, but first he has to earn a spot on the depth chart as he’s just a walk-on for the Wildcats.

A 26-year-old true freshman. This guy is living the dream.

This article originally appeared on