Arizona Football Recruiting: Calizona Kamren Fabiculanan recruit has sites on Arizona

The life of a NCAA football recruit can be exciting, thrilling, frustrating, and a mystery, High School players who mean business start early.

Kamren Fabiculanan, Sophomore Class of 2019 defensive back and wide receiver out of Westlake High School in California, is preparing early so he can earn offers from certain Pac-12 schools. The schools on his list include Arizona Football.

One of four children, Fabiculanan has two brothers and a sister. Kamren is growing every day and has added five pounds and an inch to his height since measuring in for his MaxPreps profile; he is now up to 180 pounds and 6-foot-2.

Last season Fabiculanan made eight interceptions, 32 solo tackles and broke up 12 passes. “I also made all-county and All-Marmonte two years in a row,” he advised. He currently holds an offer from BYU and San Jose State.

Kamren and his coaches reached out to Zona Zealots after meeting us at a Premium Sports camp.

The camp is run by the coaching staff at Agustus Hawkins High School and brings together some of the top athletes in and around Los Angeles, California. After meeting this young athlete, we wanted to learn more about why Kamren has his sights set on the Pac-12 and specifically the Arizona Wildcats.

Here is our interview:

ZZ: What do you love most about playing football and playing on your team?

Kamren: I love the Friday night lights, the competitiveness that it brings out of me, and the support of seeing my family in the stands. What I love most about playing on my team is the bond that I’ve gained with everyone, the blood sweat and tears I shared and the support of my coaching staff

ZZ: Who inspires you in your life to work hard and reach for the stars?

Kamren: God, my parents, family, and my friends, without them I wouldn’t be where I’m at today.

ZZ: What players in college or the pro’s do you try to emulate and why?

Kamren: I try to model myself like Antonio Cromartie, a tall, lengthy physical player. In college, I’d have to say a mix of Iman Marshall and Adoree Jackson because there both ball hawks and very good cover corners.

@Kamren_24 and Shereen Rayan got together to chat…stay tuned for the full interview! @premiumsportsla pic.twitter.com/amc0rIYhHu — In the Front Row (@InTheFrontRowLA) January 29, 2017

ZZ: What do you think makes you different from other DB’s in your class?

Kamren: I have great cover skills as a lengthy corner, and I feel like my football IQ is very high

ZZ: So do you play on varsity? What has a coach told you that sticks with you to make you better?

Kamren: I’ve started on varsity as a freshman. The one thing that sticks with me is when a coach tells me that the competition gets better and better at every level. So that means I need to continue working harder to separate myself from others.

ZZ: Okay what colleges visit your school? Any standout seniors committed anywhere of note?

Kamren: Before I transferred to Westlake High School, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, Colorado, BYU, Hawaii, San Diego State, and Cal. From my prior school, St. Bonaventure, Casey Roddick was originally committed to Cal, but has de-committed.

Kamren Fabiculanan has been on unofficial visits to both Washington and Cal. Here are his sophomore season highlights, it’s clear he has complete ball awareness, something you would want from both a wide receiver and a DB.

Zona Zealots wants to thank Kamren for his time and allowing Wildcats fans to get to know him better. It seems this DB can read the opponents quarterbacks better than their own receivers, and he is just a sophomore! Bear Down, Kamren!

