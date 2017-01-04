Arizona Football Recruiting: 4-star Running Back to Enroll Early

Dooms-dayers can rest easy as the sky is not falling. Arizona Football was given good news regarding their 2017 recruiting class as four-star running back Nathan Tilford, will enroll early.

Months of seemingly bad news and bad luck, things are at least looking up for the Arizona Football team. After a slight dip in recruiting, things are picking back up, and the Wildcats received more good news, as highly regarded running back Nathan Tilford will officially enroll early.

Subside the worries for now, as arguably our two most coveted recruits in the Class of 2017, will officially be Wildcats this weekend! Star watchers who are always concerned about the poaching of other recruits, can at least relax somewhat until signing day.

Arizona is no stranger to other teams coming after their commits, and it definitely has happened already this year. Greg Johnson, perhaps not so surprisingly, de-committed with the departure of defensive coach Donte Williams.

Current defensive commit Austin Faoliu is getting a ton of attention after a great senior season at Mater Dei High School, and Arizona will have to battle with some teams to keep him committed.

Since receiving an offer and committing to Arizona in September, Washington State, Michigan State and ASU have all offered as well, and have been recruiting Faoliu. Baylor is the most recent school to offer Faoliu.

All a part of the business, but after a tough season, Arizona fans are just looking for a bit of luck to go in our favor.

Luck however, does seem to be a bit on the Wildcats’ side as of recent. Arizona received some nice commitments last week, and that good luck seems to be continuing, with dual-threat quarterback Braxton Burmeister, and four-star running back Nathan Tilford enrolling early for the Spring semester.

4-star RB Nathan Tilford to enroll early for #ArizonaWildcats, the Star has learned. Will participate in spring ball. Committed since April. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) January 3, 2017

‘Bout time! Now more effort can be put into finishing this class out strong, and keeping the guys we currently have committed.

If you may recall, we did highlight a few recruits that Arizona was doing well with some time ago, so potentially more good news could be coming too!

The enrollment of Burmeister and Tilford are big not only from a position of need and depth stand-point, but it’s always advantageous for kids to enroll early. It gives them more time to adjust, workout with the team, and of course try and learn Rich Rodriguez’s very difficult offensive system.

While it is always hard for true freshmen to get significant playing time, these two will at least get the opportunity to try and prove themselves. Something that can’t hurt the Wildcats who definitely want to put the 3-9 season far behind them.

Here are some of their highlights:

Braxton Burmeister

Nathan Tilford

At Zona Zealots, we are definitely relieved to see Burmeister and Tilford officially become Wildcats and wish them the best of luck as they arrive to Tucson. Bear Down, Arizona!

