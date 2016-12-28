Arizona Football pick up a Couple Commitments from key Recruits: Colin Schooler and Jose Ramirez

As we continue to update you this offseason, we’ve said recruiting is an ongoing thing, and is never over until they sign, however, Arizona Football is collecting commits!

It certainly has been a busy offseason for the Wildcats, and at Zona Zealots, we’ve done our best to provide you with updates. Well, over a great holiday week where hopefully we all got to spend time with our families, Arizona Football learned of some good news; they have added to their family. The Wildcats have picked up a couple of solid commitments.

First, Jose Ramirez, the athletic linebacker out of Auburndale, FL who committed on Christmas Eve. It’s not only important that he is filling a position of need for Rich Rodriguez, he also comes in as an early enrollee (meaning he’ll be in Arizona in January). Additionally, he’s a tackling machine.

For the Bloodhounds, Ramirez had 114 total tackles (77 being solo), according to his profile on Maxpreps. Certainly eye-popping if you’re an Arizona fan! The kid looks like he’s a tackling machine!

Add the fact he comes in early, can definitely add more weight to his 6-foot-3 frame, and you can see why the Wildcats jumped on the opportunity to sign Ramirez.

Jose was originally committed to South Alabama earlier but flipped his commitment once Arizona had offered.

Not long after Ramirez committed, did the Wildcats receive another verbal commitment, this time from the underrated Mission Viejo linebacker, Colin Schooler. Schooler had made his announcement today on social media, picking Arizona over offers from Fresno State, Nevada, and UNLV along with others.

We say underrated, simply because Schooler for whatever reason was not heavily recruited, however, if you follow the local news there, and his bloodline, Schooler is a football player and a darn good one at that.

Disregard his height, and ‘not ideal size’ for a Pac-12 linebacker, but if we have learned anything about successful football players in the conference, it is not so much the size of the dog in the fight, it’s the size of the fight in the dog that matters.

As we had said, if you had followed the local California news, Schooler was actually named one of the states’ best defensive players.

Fun fact, Colin’s brother Brenden plays for the Oregon Ducks. Similar to his younger brother Colin, Brenden wasn’t heavily recruited. However, Brenden as a red shirt freshman for the Ducks racked up 74 tackles and a team-high four interceptions.

Mission Viejo's Colin Schooler, who showed great skills & instincts, is OC defensive player of the year https://t.co/lXSONCoAkp #ocvupdates pic.twitter.com/qx4Bs1eHF9 — ocvarsity (@ocvarsity) December 24, 2016

Ramirez and Schooler are definitely some nice additions for the Wildcats, and definitely come in at a position of need, linebacker! Newly hired linebacker coach, Scott Boone. Schooler and Arizona commit Joshua Brown met each other at a camp in Colorado. They also played against each other last season. We will have more on that game soon.

Both are solid players and have some nice highlights, see for yourself:

Jose Ramirez

Colin Schooler

We are super excited for the new additions on the gridiron and we can’t wait to see these two in Arizona uniforms next season. It’s interesting to see how this class is filling out as Scott Boone has hit the ground running in his first season at Arizona. BearDown, Arizona and welcome to the Arizona family, Colin and Jose!

