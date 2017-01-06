Arizona Football: Paul Magloire and Trey Griffey make East-West Shrine Game

Always a great honor for any football senior, Arizona Wildcats Paul Magloire and Trey Griffey were invited to showcase their talents before the NFL Draft.

On Friday, as the roster to the annual East-West Shrine Game was finalized, former Arizona Football players Trey Griffey and Paul Magloire learned of their opportunity to showcase their talents. The two found their names on the annual Shriners showcase roster.

Even with a rough season, it appears there were some good things to come from it, and one of those things was being able to see our seniors play one last time in their throttling of rival ASU in the season finale.

It’s always bittersweet to see players move on, but it is a part of college football, and something we deal with every year.

We will always remember Magloire’s fierce hits on quarterbacks and Trey Griffey’s sweet catches with his dad on the sidelines.

Even with the Wildcats not making a bowl game this year, it seems we may get to cheer on a few of our favorites one last time.

Arizona’s Paul Magloire was invited to the East/West Shrine Game. Trey Griffey also set to play. — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) January 6, 2017

Blessed to receive an invite to the East west shrine game! Can't wait to play Jan 21st on the #NFLnetwork #BlessedAndHighlyFavored pic.twitter.com/X8y5YhyAwL — Paul Magloire (@P_MAGLOIRE) January 6, 2017

As part of a yearly tradition since 1925, the East-West Shrine game was the nation’s first college all-star football game. The game was originally created to drive support of Shriners Hospitals for Children in its mission to help children in need of expert medical care.

Additionally, it’s a chance for all participants to showcase their talents in front of NFL scouts, as well as a national audience since it is televised.For Magloire and Griffey, they also get to experience and be a part of the annual tradition in a couple of weeks.

Despite the rough season, these two athletes still performed admirably, turning in some respectable stats.

Paul was a JUCO transfer so he played two years in Tucson.

Trey played all four years for Arizona.

Magloire led the team in tackles with 81 total, 53 of them being solo. Additionally, he had five and a half tackles for loss, and two-and-a-half sacks. Griffey, despite having a bit of a down year, still had over 300 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

Here are the NFL Scouting tapes for the two:

Even with their careers coming to an end at Arizona, it will be great to see these two play again as they hope to continue their football careers. At Zona Zealots, we certainly wish them both the best!

This article originally appeared on