Arizona Football gains a Big Time Commitment from their own Backyard – My-King Johnson

If you needed a bit of good news, you should be thrilled to learn that Arizona Football gained a commitment from Phoenix prospect, My-King Johnson.

It seemingly has been a rough few months for Arizona Football, and amidst the coaching changes, the de-commitments and the departure of Athletic Director Greg Byrne, the Wildcats secured a commitment from a big-time talent!

On Monday, Coach Rodriguez and staff learned that local Tempe High School standout My-King Johnson would flip his commitment from UCLA to Arizona. Johnson is a big pickup for the Cats and ultimately chose Arizona over offers from ASU, UCLA, USC, Oregon and Texas A&M among others.

Just received a great home visit with Coach Rod. With that being said I have decided to commit to UofA. #beardown — My-King Johnson (@kingj9943) January 16, 2017

Certainly great news considering the months of frustration!

Johnson is a great pick-up for the Wildcats and is an intriguing prospect. He possesses good size for a defensive, but will likely need to add more before playing extensive minutes at the position.

Aside from the cool name, Johnson is a great athlete and one that can wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks.

At Tempe High School this year, Johnson accumulated 89 tackles (51 of them being solo), wrestled down 21.5 sacks, and caused three fumbles. Wow, those are quite the impressive stats!

From watching his film, he possesses an explosive pass rush and makes it difficult on opposing offensives. He gets great push off the football, and albeit the competition, he really overpowers offensive linemen.

That will be handy for the Wildcats who are still looking to dramatically improve their defensive line. With a bit more training and coaching, and Johnson has the ability to be a good pass rusher for the Wildcats.

At Zona Zealots, we’re certainly excited to see the addition of Johnson. He’s an exciting player and one that comes in at a position of need. Bear Down, My-King, and Bear Down Arizona!

