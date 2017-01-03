Arizona Football: Commit Joshua Brown Exclusive Interview with Zona Zealots

Arizona Football commit Joshua Brown recently opened his home to Zona Zealots to get to know the Long Beach Poly HS Inside Linebacker.

Last month Zona Zealots interviewed Arizona Football commit Joshua Brown out of Long Beach, California. We enjoyed learning about what motivates this successful young man so much more happy we thought we would talk to him in person so Wildcats fans could begin to get excited about what JB brings to Tucson.

Joshua is the fourth of Tracy and Jason Brown’s five children. He has three older brothers and one younger sister. His family is very close. We had the pleasure of meeting his older brother Juwuan Brown who is very proud of his little brother.

Bonus! We were fortunate to meet Josh’s best friend, teammate and future Washington State Cougar Joshua Talbott before the interview. Talbott played in the defense with Brown and also has been offered by Arizona. We found out later that the two led the charge onto the field each game with their Long Beach Poly team behind them.

The two are inseparable, and you can tell they really enjoyed playing together all through high school but will most likely not play NCAA football together unless something changes. The two both made their decisions early and both have stuck with them to date. They told me they go by J1 and J2 or JB and JT.

We hope you enjoy our exclusive interview:

Joshua Brown has some impressive stats (care of MaxPreps):

Follow Joshua Brown at @JBrown3_ and Joshua Talbott at @joshhyzt on Twitter. In the meantime, we would like to thank J1 and J2 for their time. We had a lot of fun! Beardown Joshua’s!

