Arizona Football Announces their Schedule for 2017 Season

On Wednesday, Arizona Football released their schedule for the 2017 season, as the Pac-12 finalized schedules for all league members this month.

Still months away from kick-off for the 2017 season, and Arizona Football fans at least have more to look forward to, just ahead of the upcoming season.

It appears the Wildcats will have four consecutive weeks of action before hitting their bye week this season. Additionally, Arizona will see three of their first four games of the season at home, starting with the NAU Lumberjacks.

Houston will highlight the Wildcats’ non-conference schedule, as the Cougars fresh off a 9-4 season come to Tucson on September 9. Major Applewhite will be the new coach in command for Houston, as the Cougars had to replace the recently departed Tom Herman.

Arizona will then travel to El Paso to take on UTEP to close out their non-conference slate, before kicking off the Pac-12 season.

Conference play will then begin on September 22, the only non-Saturday game for the Wildcats, as Arizona will take on Utah in Tucson.

October will see a pleasant mix of both home and away games, and of course feature UCLA and Washington State as their Family Weekend and Homecoming games respectively.

Then November will be a bit tougher, as Arizona will have just one home game the entire month, before closing out the season. The Pac-12 Championship game is still yet to have been scheduled, but will once again take place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA.

2017 Schedule

Date Opponent

Sept. 2 NAU

Sept. 9 Houston

Sept. 16 at UTEP

Sept. 22 Utah (Friday)

Sept. 30 Bye Week

Oct. 7 at Colorado

Oct. 14 UCLA (Family Weekend)

Oct. 21 at California

Oct. 28 Washington State (Homecoming)

Nov. 4 at USC

Nov. 11 Oregon State

Nov. 18 at Oregon

Nov. 25 at Arizona State

Dec. 1/2 Pac-12 Championship (Santa Clara, Calif.)

Preparations for the 2017 season will kick-off in February when the Wildcats open up spring practice on the 18th. The open practice “scrimmage” will conclude the Spring schedule on March 2.

Key Spring Dates

Feb. 1 – Signing Day Celebration (6 p.m. in Sands Club at LSFF)

Feb. 18 – First spring practice

March 2 – Fans invited to open practice

At Zona Zealots, we’re excited to see the release of the schedule, and can only hope for a better 2017 campaign. Bear Down, Arizona!

