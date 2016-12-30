Arizona Bowl Live Stream: Watch South Alabama vs Air Force Online

Here’s how you can watch the Arizona Bowl online live from Tucson, Arizona between South Alabama and Air Force on December 30.

South Alabama heads west to the Arizona Bowl after a season in which they knocked off big names and fell to fellow featherweights. The Jaguars took down Mississippi State on the road in the season opener. A month later, they knocked off Mountain West champ San Diego State for the second straight year. But they also needed overtime to beat FCS Nicholls State, and went just 2-6 in Sun Belt play. Joey Jones’ team couldn’t get it together in their league, but remain undefeated in non-conference play.

Other than missing a chance to play in the MWC title game, Air Force had another spectacular season. The Falcons won nine games, knocking off Boise State in the season finale. They also took down Army and Navy to reclaim the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy. Air Force once again leaned on the nation’s third-best rushing attack and a workmanlike defense to put itself in position to reach ten wins for the second time in three years. Had he thrown enough passes to qualify, Nate Romine would have ranked 12th in the FBS in passing efficiency — though his backup Arion Worthman has done even better in relief.

This game is the spiritual successor to the Copper Bowl that ran from 1989-1999 at Arizona Stadium. Last year the Arizona Bowl had to take two Mountain West teams in its inaugural game. This year there are at least enough qualified candidates to allow an interleague showdown in Tucson. Here is how you can watch the Arizona Bowl online.

Date: Friday, Dec. 30

Start Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Location: Tucson, AZ

Venue: Arizona Stadium

TV: Campus Insiders

Live Stream: Campus Insiders Live

Key Matchup to Watch: The only way that South Alabama has a shot in this one is to get timely stops. Their defense ranks 22nd nationally in third-down stops, while Air Force ranks seventh in third-down conversions. South Alabama has one of the stingiest secondaries in the country. But despite the aerial nature of the school’s mission, Air Force was never going to rely on its passing attack. The Jaguars regularly give up more than 200 yards on the ground, and they’re taking on one of the best triple-option offenses in the nation. Something has to give in the desert.

