Allstate Sugar Bowl Live Stream: Watch Auburn vs Oklahoma Online
Here’s how you can watch Oklahoma vs Auburn via the All State Sugar Bowl live stream.
The Sugar Bowl has been home to some of the greatest bowl games in history, and almost always pits two worthy teams. This year is a bit different, however. While Oklahoma ended the season on a hot streak and was mentioned for the College Football Playoff, Auburn is being rewarded for mediocrity. Regardless, it should make for entertaining football — and tuning into the Allstate Sugar Bowl live stream.
Questions about Auburn should have been risen after the season opener. After an offseason of limited expectations, Auburn lost to Clemson by only one score. Instead of giving Auburn credit, we assumed Clemson was rusty. It turned out, though, that the Auburn Tiger defense was actually legitimate for once in 2016. Had the offense met expectations, Auburn would actually deserve to represent the SEC in 2016. Instead, though, the Tigers represent the conference due to a down year. The same cannot be said for Oklahoma.
The Sooners have no one to blame for their current issue but
- 12/29 – College Football Playoff: 5 Reasons Washington will win National Championship
- 12/29 – 5 Dark Horse Teams that Could be the Next Colorado in 2017
- 12/29 – Birmingham Bowl Live Stream: Watch South Florida vs South Carolina Online
- 12/28 – AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl Live Stream: Watch Texas A&M vs Kansas State Online
- 12/28 – Russell Athletic Bowl Live Stream: Watch West Virginia vs Miami Online
themselves. After winning the Big 12 and making the College Football Playoff in 2015, the Sooners repeated as Big 12 Champions in 2016. The College Football Playoff committee learned its lesson about putting in an Oklahoma team with a bad loss (or two), though, and left Oklahoma on the outside looking in. The Sooners will have to look to Auburn to attempt to make a statement in the Sugar Bowl live stream. It should be a fun game with plenty of fireworks.
On to the Allstate Sugar Bowl live stream info:
Date: Monday, January 2
Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA
Time: 8:30 PM ET
Spread: Oklahoma (-3)
Over/Under: 63
TV: ESPN
Live Stream: watchespn.com
To be clear, neither of these teams deserved a birth in the College Football Playoff. It would be a huge feather/upset in Auburn’s cap to win this game, though.
More from Saturday Blitz
- College Football Playoff: 5 Reasons Washington will win National Championship4m ago
- 5 Dark Horse Teams that Could be the Next Colorado in 201733m ago
- Birmingham Bowl Live Stream: Watch South Florida vs South Carolina Online46m ago
- AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl Live Stream: Watch Texas A&M vs Kansas State Online17h ago
- Russell Athletic Bowl Live Stream: Watch West Virginia vs Miami Online21h ago
- Auburn Tigers
- CFB
- Clemson Tigers
- Grambling State Tigers
- Jackson State Tigers
- Kansas State Wildcats
- LSU Tigers
- Memphis Tigers
- Missouri Tigers
- Oklahoma Sooners
- Princeton Tigers
- Savannah State Tigers
- South Carolina Gamecocks
- South Florida Bulls
- Tennessee State Tigers
- Texas A&M Aggies
- Texas Longhorns
- Texas Southern Tigers
- Towson Tigers
- Washington Huskies
- West Virginia Mountaineers
-