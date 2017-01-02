Allstate Sugar Bowl Live Stream: Watch Auburn vs Oklahoma Online

Here’s how you can watch Oklahoma vs Auburn via the All State Sugar Bowl live stream.

The Sugar Bowl has been home to some of the greatest bowl games in history, and almost always pits two worthy teams. This year is a bit different, however. While Oklahoma ended the season on a hot streak and was mentioned for the College Football Playoff, Auburn is being rewarded for mediocrity. Regardless, it should make for entertaining football — and tuning into the Allstate Sugar Bowl live stream.

Questions about Auburn should have been risen after the season opener. After an offseason of limited expectations, Auburn lost to Clemson by only one score. Instead of giving Auburn credit, we assumed Clemson was rusty. It turned out, though, that the Auburn Tiger defense was actually legitimate for once in 2016. Had the offense met expectations, Auburn would actually deserve to represent the SEC in 2016. Instead, though, the Tigers represent the conference due to a down year. The same cannot be said for Oklahoma.

The Sooners have no one to blame for their current issue but

themselves. After winning the Big 12 and making the College Football Playoff in 2015, the Sooners repeated as Big 12 Champions in 2016. The College Football Playoff committee learned its lesson about putting in an Oklahoma team with a bad loss (or two), though, and left Oklahoma on the outside looking in. The Sooners will have to look to Auburn to attempt to make a statement in the Sugar Bowl live stream. It should be a fun game with plenty of fireworks.

On to the Allstate Sugar Bowl live stream info:

Date: Monday, January 2

Location: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Time: 8:30 PM ET

Spread: Oklahoma (-3)

Over/Under: 63

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: watchespn.com

To be clear, neither of these teams deserved a birth in the College Football Playoff. It would be a huge feather/upset in Auburn’s cap to win this game, though.

