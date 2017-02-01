Alijah Vera-Tucker Signs with USC Football on Signing Day 2017

The tackle with a high-ceiling for USC’s 2017 recruiting class is in. Alijah Vera-Tucker officially signed his letter of intent with the Trojans on Signing Day.

One of two players coming to USC from Bishop O’Dowd High School in Oakland, Alijah Vera-Tucker signed his letter of intent to the Trojans on Wednesday, officially locking in as a member of the 2017 recruiting class.

Vera-Tucker announced his commitment to the Trojans in August before the start of the 2016 season and has stuck with that commitment without wavering since.

He took an official visit to USC during the penultimate weekend of recruiting, one week after O’Dowd teammate Je’Quari Godfrey committed to the Trojans. Now he’s put pen to paper himself.

The Skinny

Vera-Tucker, a 6-foot-4, 291-pound offensive tackle, is ranked 112th in the country and 14th in California by the 247Sports composite.

Rated as the No. 13 offensive tackle on the board, he’s an aggressive, but raw prospect with limited experience, but plenty of room to develop.

Where He Fits

The loss of both starting tackles and a murky picture for who might replace them means every Trojan will get the opportunity to take a run at a starting job, or at the very least, a spot in the rotation on the outside.

That goes for Vera-Tucker, though the most likely outcome is for him to sit and develop as a redshirt along with most of the other freshmen bigs.

The ceiling on where he goes from there is high given his size, physicality and competitive attitude.

High School Highlights

He Reminds Us Of…Max Tuerk

Two V’s describe Alijah Vera-Tucker: versatile and violent. The 6-foot-4, 291-pound tackle played all over the offensive line at Bishop O’Dowd, with a hyper-aggressive blocking style that could also pay dividends in the run game at guard if he was ever needed to move inside, a la Max Tuerk.

