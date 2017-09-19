Albany, Syracuse to meet in 2021

(STATS) – Albany will play Syracuse to open the 2021 season, the first-ever meeting between the New York programs.

“We’re very excited to be playing an FBS team here in New York state,” Albany coach Greg Gattuso said in announcing the game Tuesday. “It will be a great challenge for our football team and also an exciting game for our fans. It’s another sign of the continued progress of our program.”

The date for the game at the Carrier Dome has yet to be set.

Albany, a member of CAA Football, beat Buffalo to open the 2016 season – its first-ever win over an FBS opponent.