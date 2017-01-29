Alabama WR coach Billy Napier expected to become new ASU offensive coordinator

Bruce Feldman

Alabama wide receivers coach Billy Napier is expected to become the new offensive coordinator at ASU, a source told FOX Sports Saturday.

The 37-year old Napier has OC experience, helping run the Clemson offense for two seasons prior to joining the Crimson Tide. At Alabama, Napier developed All-American Amari Cooper, among other Tide standouts. Napier will replace Chip Lindsey, who left last week to become Auburn’s offensive coordinator.

Napier is the third offensive staffer to leave the Tide since the end of the regular season, following Lane Kiffin (FAU) and Mario Cristobal (Oregon).

Nov 26, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly chats with kicker Justin Yoon (19) before the game against the USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

13

gallery: 12 college football coaches who'll enter 2017 on the hot seat

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports | Matt Cashore