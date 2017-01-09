Alabama vs. Clemson: How to Watch the National Championship

The 2017 National Championship Game is here and there are a variety of ways you can see #1 Alabama take on #2 Clemson.

Who will win the 2017 National Championship between Alabama and Clemson? We find out today as both battle it out in college football’s final game of the season.

Can Bama repeat? Can Clemson conquer? Either way it should be an incredible game.

Here is all your game day info and how to watch (and listen to) Bama vs. Clemson:

Records: Alabama 14-0, Clemson 13-1

Location: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay, Florida (Cap.: 65,890)

Date/Kickoff: Monday, January 9, 5 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Radio: AM 710 in Los Angeles

Internet Radio: TuneIn

Satellite Radio: Sirius XM Ch. 80

Betting Line: Alabama -7.0, O/U 50.5

Whether your team is in the National Championship Game or not, college football fans around the country will be watching this contest very closely. This game is sure to be an instant classic as the two best teams in the country will battle it out for all the marbles.

So are you rooting for the Crimson Tide or the Tigers? To find out what the writers of GJB chose, check out Go Joe Bruin Predicts the National Championship.

