Alabama vs. Clemson: Go Joe Bruin Predicts the National Championship

Go Joe Bruin may be a UCLA site, but the writers of this fine publication are also huge college football fans, which is why we got together to predict the National Championship Game between the #1 Alabama Crimson Tide and the #2 Clemson Tigers.

The UCLA Football team may not be in the National Championship Game, College Football Playoffs, a New Year’s Eve Bowl, a lower-tiered bowl or a bowl in general, but it doesn’t mean we at GJB have given up on college football.

With one final game to play, we take a look at the game that decides the next champion. Will Alabama repeat or can Clemson shock the world? Here is what Go Joe Bruin had to say…

Michael Chavez

Yes the Tide are massive on both sides of the ball and filled with playmakers but Clemson has enough defensively to not get blown out of this game. They practice against a dynamic threat in Watson every day so adjusting to Hurts won’t be as large of a challenge. Clemson also has the best receiver in college football out there and if I was gonna attack a part of this team it would be the secondary.

Losing Eddie Jackson was a blow that will finally show itself and although they are talented in the back end Williams and Watson have the connection to make them pay. And if they double Williams, Legget at the TE position will make them pay up the seam. Bama starts pressing late to leading to unforced errors by their young QB.

Clemson 35 – Alabama 30

Michael Chavez’s Fiancée

Nathan Eberhardt

Clemson goes up 14-0 and leads 14-13 at half. The Bama-bot reads and adapts to Clemson and methodically chokes the life out of the Tigers in the second half.

Alabama 34 – Clemson 21

Andrew Goodman

Love Deshaun Watson and his ability to throw the ball downfield and make plays on the ground. I think the spot light is too much for Jalen Hurts and he commits a few sloppy TO’s.

Clemson 28 – Alabama 21, because college football.

Michael Hanna

I’m as shocked as anyone that I’m not picking Alabama, but I’m too weirded out by the last-minute switch of offensive coordinators in Tuscaloosa and I have a hard time seeing how Sark and Jalen Hurts develop the kind of immediate chemistry necessary to help Bama win a national title.

Clemson 31 – Alabama 21

Bill Shirley (of What’s Bruin Show)

There is no coach OR team that can match the great Crimson Tide. Good luck to Clemson but we all know the outcome…ROLL TIDE BABY!!!!

Alabama 45 – Clemson 21

Ashley Tellier

Clemson will scare the Tide in the first half, but as it usually happens, Alabama will show they should have just been given the trophy two months ago. This will be a fast-paced game, highly dominated by defensive efforts.

Alabama 38 – Clemson 27

Matt Wagner

Clemson will put up a valiant effort, but ultimately look for Alabama’s defense to show up huge late. Alabama could run into problems on offense with Steve Sarkisian taking over for Lane Kiffin, but I wouldn’t bet on that happening. Clemson’s offensive line will really need to help Deshaun Watson on Monday, and they’re certainly in for a tough matchup.

Alabama 27 – Clemson 21 (please be dead wrong)

Mike Regalado

To quote Daft Punk, Alabama is “harder, better, faster and stronger”. Clemson is not that far behind, but once again the Tide will be rolling! This has the makings to be one of the best college football games in recent memory and with all the drama surrounding Alabama, it makes for fantastic television.

The real winner: America.

But Seriously, Alabama 34 – Clemson 31

