Alabama refuses to shake hands with Washington players before Peach Bowl

Alabama players refused to shake hands with Washington players after the coin toss to start the Peach Bowl on Saturday afternoon.

Washington won the coin toss and elected to receive to start the game. After announcing how the game would begin, the referee said, “Gentlemen, step up. Shake hands. Good luck.”

The Washington captains approached with their hands extended to the Alabama captains—Jonathan Allen, Cam Robinson and Reuben Foster—who had already taken off for the sidelines.

Watch the exchange below.

Kevin McGuire of NBC Sports reported that the Alabama captains shook hands with the Washington captains before the coin toss in an exchange that was not captured on video.

Alabama was leading Washington, 17–7, at halftime.

