Alabama Recruit Wins 2017 National Player of the Year Award

Alabama recruit Dylan Moses wins Parade Magazine’s National Player of the Year Award for the 2017 signing class.

Alabama recruit Dylan Moses has been named Parade Magazine’s 2017 Player of the Year. Moses enrolled earlier this month so he could be a part of spring practice. Moses will make his purpose of leading Alabama to the promised land of opponent backfields official on National Signing Day February 1st.

No caption needed. This picture is awesome.

He won’t be the only early enrollee lining up in the spring with a Crimson Tide Empire looking to strike back in 2017 or the only one recognized by Parade Magazine. Moses will be joined by 11 other early enrollees on the practice field and by the #1 recruit in the nation Running Bank Najee Harris and the #2 Offensive Lineman Alex Leatherwood in Parade Magazine.

Moses will appear on the cover of the February 5th issue of Parade Magazine and there will be a 3 page spread that Auburn fans will probably throw into a tree for no good reason at some point.

This doesn’t really relate to the article but I put it here anyway. It feels right.

Dylan Moses is a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana home of the LSU Tigers. It was surprising that LSU didn’t offer an obviously talented recruit like Moses a scholarship.

Fuck bama and Dylan Moses !!!!! Fuck Nick Saban bitch ass too!!!!!!!!!!!! — Grind2EAT (@_5starGeneral_) December 12, 2016

Oh wait, they did.

Alabama offers scholarship to Louisiana prospect Dylan Moses, an EIGHTH-GRADER. LSU is also courting him. –> http://t.co/tAyKBNMNLL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 26, 2013

Saban wears sunglasses while peering into his magical crystal ball because the future he sees in it is brighter than Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Alabama and we all know what happens when Alabama and LSU compete.

Why does Ed Orgeron have a look on his face like he's shaking hands with Keyser Söze? pic.twitter.com/U2RrjDRUsM — Flatt Flurphree (@catsurfree) November 6, 2016

TRIGGERED

The recruiting class coming into Tuscaloosa may not only be the highest ranked ever for Saban but also the highest ranked class in the history of college football. The question is which of these monsters are going to eat first in 2017? Who do you think it’s going to be?

Let us know on Facebook or in the comments. Roll Tide!

Source: Al.com

This article originally appeared on