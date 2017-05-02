Alabama coach Nick Saban agrees to contract extension

Alabama head coach Nick Saban will be paid $11.125 million this season under a new contract extension, a deal that will keep him with the school through the 2024 season, the school announced.

The salary also includes a $4 million signing bonus with an additional $4 million being spread out through the 2020–2022 years of the contract.

Saban, 65, just completed his 10th season at Alabama and has complied a 114–19 record with the school.

Alabama has won five Southeastern Conference title and four national championships in Saban's tenure and the Crimson Tide are the only school to appear in each of the first three College Football Playoffs.

“This has become our home and we are looking forward to finishing our career at Alabama,” Saban said. “I want to thank President Bell, Greg Byrne, our athletic administration, football staff and the entire University community for all of their support, which has been instrumental in the success of our organization. We are extremely proud of the young men who have represented the Crimson Tide on the football field, and more importantly, what they have been able to accomplish in their lives off the field because of their involvement in our program.”

Other Alabama salaries include defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt making $1.3 million this season, a $300,000 raise from 2016 and linebacker coach Tosh Lupoi making $950,000.

– Scooby Axson

This article originally appeared on