Alabama Football Will Dominate The Playoffs Again This Year

Four teams will play for the chance to win the national title in the 2016 College Football Playoff. What do Alabama football’s chances of bringing home more hardware look like?

Yesterday, I had the opportunity to talk with FanSided site expert Anthony Messenger. Messenger runs site Rubbing The Rock, dedicated to all things Clemson Tigers. Since Clemson will once again be playing in the CFP, there’s a chance the Tigers will meet the Alabama football team in the championship game again this year.

First, the Tide must roll over the Washington Huskies in the Chick Fil A Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve at 2pm central. Then that evening at 6PM , the Tigers have to beat Urban Meyer’s Ohio State Buckeyes in the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl.

If both the Clemson and Alabama football teams win their respective games, they will face one another in a rematch of last year’s championship game on January 9th.

Knowing that the possibility is on the table, Messenger wanted to get a Bama fan’s perspective – in this case, mine – on this 2016 Alabama football team. He asked just five questions that I answered to the best of my ability. You can read Andrew’s version of the Q&A here, on the Rubbing the Rock site. For the BamaHammer version, just click right on through.

Question 1: The Alabama football defense has continued its dominance under new defensive coordinator Jeremy Pruitt. What has Pruitt brought to this defense that it may have lacked in years past?

Hornsby- Under Saban, I can honestly say I don’t think Alabama football has ever lacked on the defensive side of the ball. Much of this year’s success can be attributed to the sheer collection of talent. They have pressured opposing quarterbacks like no other in the Saban era.

This group has a vicious personality and playing style; if they can touch you, they will put you on the ground. Many times, the big plays on offense are caused by missed tackles. This Alabama defense does not miss much. Jonathan Allen and Reuben Foster have been leaders in this “lights out” style of playing.

Time will tell if this is because of Pruitt or if he’s reaping the benefits of the framework Saban built through recruiting and his well-known Process. I do think the boys play with more heart than ever before this season, and they appear more excited than in years past. Jeremy Pruitt is definitely the one to thank for putting that spark into the program that was missing under the “all-business” Kirby Smart

Question 2. Washington is +21 in turnover margin. Alabama football freshman quarterback Jalen Hurts has yet to show his youth. Do you think Washington’s defense will be able to fluster Hurts?

Nope; not a bit.

This Alabama football team already played against stronger, more powerful defenses. Jalen doesn’t get flustered – ever.

Alabama’s offensive line grew significantly stronger as the season has gone on. They’ve improved their ability to give Jalen more time in the pocket, and are good at opening up holes for Bama’s running backs to power through.

Even with a few interceptions in the last couple of games, Jalen continued to show poise under fire. I don’t see the game against Washington being any different.

Question 3. With Shaun Dion Hamilton done for the rest of the Alabama football season with a torn ACL, how do you expect his replacement Rashaan Evans to perform?

Evans is a former five-star player, so talent is certainly not an issue. He’s actually faster and better on the blitz than Hamilton, but his “Football IQ” might be a drawback. Not that Evans isn’t smart; he’s very intelligent. But SDH is always in the right place at the right time, because his football instincts are second to none.

Evans reminds me a lot of Rueben Foster LAST season; he had the talent but had yet to develop the sheer instincts he has now. However, with SDH out, Evans is seeing more and more playing time in practices leading up to the first playoff game against Washington. I guarantee that Saban and Pruitt are ensuring that Rashaan is ready to go.

Evans will perform well for Alabama football in the CFP this year, but expect him to be even better next season.

Question 4. Should the Tide win the national championship, how would this team stack up against Saban’s previous Alabama football championship teams?

This is by far Saban’s most complete defense. They defend the spread better than any team under Saban because of their athleticism. Some of that is obviously contributed to the excellence of strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran. This team is able to put pressure on the QB without having to constantly blitz. The linebackers have the speed to cover out in space, and they are able to force turn overs often.

This team is also more balanced on offense. They can win with the run or the pass, and Alabama has the ultimate weapon in young quarterback Hurts. This team isn’t just winning or beating other teams; they’re bludgeoning them to death. I’d be hard pressed to think of an Alabama team in recent years that was better than this team is now.

Question 5. Of the other three teams in the College Football Playoff, who in your mind poses the biggest threat to the Alabama football team?

In my honest opinion, only Alabama poses a threat to Alabama.

I don’t think any other team is as strong as the Tide, and I see this as Bama’s championship to lose. As long as the players can stay healthy and outgoing OC Lane Kiffin will “run the damn ball”, this team could very easily be bringing home more hardware in January.

If I HAVE to pick another team, I’d probably say Clemson because Watson is the most talented of the quarterbacks.

OSU has the best collection of overall athletes top to bottom to compete with this Alabama football team, but their offense isn’t strong enough to overwhelm the Tide’s defense.

Clemson has the capability to play big in that one game, so if I’m required to name another team, then I’d say the Tigers are the biggest threat.

What do you think about my answers? Would you have chosen a different team as Alabama’s biggest threat? Will Rashaan Evans perform well for the Tide?

