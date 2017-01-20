Alabama Football Welcomes 12 Early Enrollees

Twelve Alabama Football recruits have enrolled early, are attending classes, and will be be practicing with the team this spring.

The trend of early enrollees continues as Alabama Football welcomes twelve new players to the team and capstone this month.

Here are Alabama Football’s early enrollees for 2017 according to RollTide.com:

Elliot Baker, OL, Junior, San Francisco, Calif./Archbishop Riordan/City College of San Francisco

Isaiah Buggs, DL, Junior, Ruston, La./Ruston/East Mississippi CC

Thomas Fletcher, LS, Freshman, Georgetown, Texas/IMG Academy

Najee Harris, RB, Freshman, Antioch, Calif./Antioch

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Freshman, Deerfield Beach, Fla./Deerfield Beach

Alex Leatherwood, OL, Freshman, Pensacola, Fla./Washington

Kyriq McDonald, DB, Freshman, Madison, Ala./James Clemens

Dylan Moses, LB, Freshman, Baton Rouge, La./IMG Academy

Tyrell Shavers, WR, Freshman, Lewisville, Texas/Lewisville

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Freshman, Ewa Beach, Hawai’i/St. Louis

Major Tennison, TE, Freshman, Flint, Texas/Bullard

Chadarius Townsend, ATH, Freshman, Tanner, Ala./Tanner

There are some big names in this group, including Tua Tagovailoa and Dylan Moses. Moses was heavily pursued by LSU and Tagovailoa was being courted by Oregon. The biggest name in the group has to be Najee Harris though. Harris was heavily pursued by Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh, and the the Michigan faithful were certain he was headed to Ann Arbor. Turns out though Najee is suiting up for the Tide, just like he said he was all long.

The Michigan fans were so upset about Najee that they took to the internet to meltdown when he arrived in Alabama. There’s a reason that Michigan fans were so upset about losing out on Najee though, he isn’t just a five star recruit, he’s a very very very highly ranked five star recruit. In fact, Najee is so highly rated that he may be the highest ranked recruit ever to come to Alabama.

Read more at RollTide.com

What do you think? Do you think Najee and this class will do big things at Bama? Let us know on Facebook or in the comments below.

This article originally appeared on