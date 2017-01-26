Alabama Football: Top National Signing Day Targets

The Alabama Crimson Tide fell short in the National Championship game, but it didn’t hurt recruiting much. Here are some key targets Alabama has their eyes on entering National Signing Day.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are still the top team to watch on the recruiting trail. They already have the number one ranked recruiting class, according to 247 Sports, but they aren’t done yet. Alabama has six recruits in the state and seven total out of Florida already.

The Crimson Tide have five 5-stars, 15 4-stars, and three 4-stars for a total of 25 commitments in this year’s class. All five of their 5-star prospects enrolled early in January and are already on campus.

The Alabama defense lost seven players to the NFL Draft and/or graduation, but with their final targets, the Crimson Tide look to reload. So, not coincidentally, there are some loose ends to tie up on the defensive line. They have just two commits at strong-side defensive end and defensive tackle.

The offense is still in good shape. However, quarterback Jaylen Hurt needs some new receivers to throw to with the departures of tight end O.J. Howard and receiver Ardarius Stewart. The Crimson Tide already have two tight end and two wide receiver commits in this class, but more is always better.

With National Signing Day less than a week away, here are some final targets for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

5. Aubrey Solomon, 5-star DT (Leesburg, GA)

Aubrey Solomon is a 5-star defensive tackle rated 25th nationally, second overall by his position. He is the third best defensive tackle available in the state of Georgia.

The reopening of Solomon’s recruitment let teams know he was still searching for a home. Alabama remains in his top three, next Georgia and Michigan, but there’s still work for them to do.

The Alabama Crimson Tide have just one defensive tackle recruit in this year’s class and six on the current roster. Landing Solomon would be a huge get for them. However, they only have one commitment from the state of Georgia.

Solomon took an official visit to Alabama on November 26. Head coach Nick Saban is conducting an in-home visit tonight, January 26 as well. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh went go-karting with Solomon last week. So, Saban will have his work cut out for him.

The Crimson Tide currently have just six total defensive tackles on the roster for 2017. He did take an official visit to USC on January 13, but they aren’t in his top three.

His top three choices are Michigan, Alabama and Georgia. His decision is expected to be made on National Signing Day.

4. Phidarian Mathis, 4-star DT (Monroe, LA)

Phidarian Mathis is a 4-star defensive tackle rated 99th overall, seventh overall by his position. He is the fourth overall defensive tackle in the state of Louisiana.

The Alabama Crimson Tide are currently in a recruiting battle with the LSU Tigers for Mathis. Mathis visited LSU on January 13 and Alabama the following week, on January 20.

The 6-foot-4, 287 pound Mathis is down to a final three of Alabama, LSU and TCU. But its highly unlikely a player of his caliber will play in the Big 12 and attend TCU. He took an official visit on January 27. LSU and Alabama are currently one and two respectively.

Mathis would certainly give the Crimson Tide depth on the defensive line with his commitment and could see the field early as well. Alabama has six defensive tackles on the current roster.

Head coach Nick Saban visited Mathis this past Wednesday, January 25. Alabama contacts him every day and reports say he’s grown comfortable in Tuscaloosa.

But will he be comfortable enough to commit to the Crimson Tide? We’ll see. Mathis is expected to make his decision closer to National Signing Day. He’s taken all of his official visits, now we all play the waiting game until February 1.

3. Henry Ruggs III, 4-star WR (Montgomery, AL)

Henry Ruggs III is an Alabama native, which bodes well for the Alabama Crimson Tide. With 11 wide receivers already on the current roster, playing time would be sparse for Ruggs III in the early going. But he has an opportunity to strengthen the Crimson Tide receiving core, something they’ll need in the future.

The Alabama native is rated 77th nationally and is the 11th overall wide receiver in this year’s recruiting class. He’s the second-best receiver available in the state of Alabama. Early predictions say all signs point to Alabama for Ruggs III. He will make his decision on National Signing Day.

In the US Army All-American Bowl, Ruggs III caught a 61-yard touchdown pass. He scored 20 total touchdowns in his final season as a high school football player. He caught 38 balls for 639 yards and nine touchdowns and ran 446 rushing yards for another seven touchdowns.

Ruggs III also returned kickoffs and played quarterback. He ran for one kick-return touchdown and threw three touchdowns as well.

The Crimson Tide lost tight end O.J. Howard and wide receiver Ardarius Stewart so replacing them will be key to another run in the College Football Playoff. If the Crimson Tide can close the deal, they’ll earn a playmaker in the process.

2. Devonta Smith, 4-star WR (Amite, LA)

Devonta Smith is another 4-star wide receiver target the Alabama Crimson Tide have eyes on. Smith is rated the 64th prospect nationally and the ninth best wide receiver, according to 247 Sports.

The Louisiana native has LSU and Alabama in a recruiting battle but all signs point to Alabama having the lead. Smith has had a busy January, however. He visited the LSU Tigers on January 13. The Florida State Seminoles got a visit on January 15. The Alabama Crimson Tide got a visit on January 20. A week later, he took an official visit to Miami on January 27.

Smith has been as busy as some of his recruiters on his own recruiting trail. For the most part, it looks like he’s enjoying it. His top three schools, Miami, LSU, and Alabama, are all on equal ground.

Smith was a standout in this year’s annual Army Bowl. He had the longest play from scrimmage for the West squad with a 39-yard reception. He was mere inches from breaking for a touchdown.

The relationships Smith has built at Alabama may play a role. He’s close with defensive back Shyheim Carter, who went to Kentwood High School, a team Smith played regularly in high school. But LSU’s pitch has a whole other tune.

“Come be different and come to LSU,” Smith said. “Be different. Don’t go places where they talk about throwing the ball. Here, it’s opening up. It’s opening up.”

Smith will make a decision on National Signing Day.

1. LaBryan Ray, 5-star S-DE (Madison, AL)

LaBryan Ray is the final target to watch for the Alabama Crimson Tide. Ray is the 26th rated player in the country and first at strong-side defensive end.

At 6-foot-4, 264 pounds, Ray is probably the most important target for the Crimson Tide as National Signing Day approaches. They have two 4-star strong-side defensive ends already, but on paper, Ray blows them out the water.

With four defensive ends leaving due to graduation, there’s plenty of playing time to go around for Ray and company. He took an official visit to Alabama on January 20. Then the following week, the Crimson Tide visited Ray in his hometown of Madison.

Ray will take an official visit to Florida on January 27. He’s taken an official to Tennessee on January 13. But still, the Crimson Tide seem to be heavy favorites to earn Ray’s commitment.

The Alabama native recorded 124 total tackles, 25 tackles for loss and 13 sacks in his senior season. His teammate, Kryiq McDonald, signed with Alabama and enrolled in January.

While Ray is coming his decision mum, early predictions have Alabama acquiring him on National Signing Day. He would be the sixth 5-star prospect, according to 247 Sports.

