Alabama Football Recruiting Update: Wednesday Night

Alabama Football Recruiting Update: Aubrey Soloman; LaBryan Ray; Jarez Parks; Kicker Commit; Another DB Needed.

Aubrey Soloman

Alabama is in a tight battle to sign 5-star, #2 rated DT, Aubrey Soloman. Yesterday we reported Alabama and USC will get in-home visits with Soloman this week. Today, it is being reported that Georgia will get an in-home this week as well.

Momentum is difficult to define with Soloman. Alabama has been his announced leader for weeks, but with three, head coach, in-home visits ahead, anything is possible. Some experts who have been saying his choice will be Alabama or Michigan are suggesting Georgia and USC could win out.

To have complete success in the 2017 recruiting cycle, Alabama must close with Soloman or Phidarius Mathis.

LaBryan Ray and Jarez Parks

The other remaining must-get is LaBryan Ray. There is nothing new to report on Ray. He is expected to take an official visit to Florida this weekend.

If Alabama were to lose out on Ray, Jarez Parks would become a must-get for the Tide. Reports yesterday were that Parks would trim his list down to two today. There is no news yet.

It was reported today that Parks might delay his final decision until after NSD.

Joseph Bulovas

Former Georgia Tech commitment Joseph Bulovas committed to Alabama this morning. Initial reports indicated the Tide was willing to use one of its scarce scholarships for Bulovas.

This afternoon, some reports suggested that Bulovas may have accepted a blue-shirt. NCAA rules allow a blue-shirt player to enroll, practice and compete while being counting against scholarship limitations the following season.

In this scenario, Bulovas would not be placed on scholarship until after the start of fall camp. At that point, the scholarship would count as a 2018 scholarship rather than 2017.

Making Bulovas a blue-shirt (walk-on) until fall camp makes good sense with 2017 scholarships being so limited. Another potential walk-on kicker had been scheduled to visit this weekend, but that visit has been canceled. It sounds like Bulovas is solid for Alabama.

Alabama still looking for 1 more DB

Alabama would like to close with Todd Harris. Harris is rated as a safety but Saban likes the 4-star at the Star position. This still looks like a battle between the Tide and LSU.

C.J. Henderson was the alternative choice but the last couple of days, it appears he will stay in-state with either Miami or Florida.

Alabama is also pursuing Tariq Castro-Fields and Ameer Speed as other options. Castro-Fields delayed his announcement earlier this week. Alabama would like to get Speed to visit this weekend.

We are a week out until NSD and the Tide usually does close with much drama. But using the old closing line from TV Reporting 101, “Only time will tell.”

This article originally appeared on