Alabama Football Recruiting Update: Thursday Night

Alabama Football Recruiting Update: Saban In-Home with Aubrey Soloman; Jarez Parks; Harris, Castro-Fields or Speed at DB.

Aubrey Soloman, DT

Nick Saban visited at Aubrey Soloman’s school today. Saban’s in-home visit with the 5-star DT is tonight.

After spending most of the evening scouring for information on Soloman – here is all I have. He will announce at 10:00 am on NSD. I assume that is Eastern Time. At that time he will choose Alabama

or Michigan or USC or Georgia. Having read that I am confident you know almost exactly what everyone else knows.

Phidarian Mathis, DT

Saban visited with Mathis yesterday. Today it is Coach O’s turn for an in-home in Monroe, LA. Mathis has hinted he may announce before NSD. He is planning to visit TCU this weekend.

Alabama needs Mathis, with, and especially without Soloman.

Jarez Parks, DE

Earlier this week, Jarez’s mother said she and her son would trim their list to two schools. An announcement was anticipated for Wednesday. So far, there is no word. Some experts expect the two finalists to be Alabama and FSU.

Alabama may not have room for two more DE’s. 5-star LaBryan Ray is priority #1. Parks is either a great addition or priority #1 if Ray surprises and goes elsewhere.

Here is Jarez talking about Bama. You can stop it when he starts talking about Auburn.

Another Defensive Back

Todd Harris, DB

Alabama wants to sign Harris. He visited Tuscaloosa last weekend. It appears Harris’ choice will come down to Alabama or LSU.

Tariq Castro-Field, DB

Earlier this week Castro-Fields delayed his announcement date from Jan. 23rd to NSD. Penn State appears to be his new leader but Alabama is in consideration.

Check out Castro-Fields:

Ameer Speed, DB

There are mixed reports about Speed visiting Tuscaloosa this weekend. This morning it appeared there would not be a visit. This afternoon, multiple reports state he will visit this weekend.

It may be Alabama was trying to keep this quiet for a day or so, hoping to lock down another player. If so, it did not work. Speed is coming to Tuscaloosa this weekend.

Georgia has been considered the leader for Speed. Besides Alabama, Speed is also being recruited by Virginia Tech, North Carolina, and Michigan State.

