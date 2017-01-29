Alabama Football Recruiting Update: Sunday Night

Alabama Crimson Tide Football Recruiting Update: Sunday Night. Crimson Tide looking to close strong on NSD.

Alabama Football’s 2017 recruiting cycle can now be counted down in hours. A few hours from now, the current “Quiet Period” ends and the process moves into the “Dead Period.” The “Dead Period” is not as bleak as the name suggests. The soon to begin “Dead Period” means that from Jan. 30th through February 2nd, there can be no in-person contact with recruits.

Coaches can write, phone or use Facebook and Twitter to connect with recruits during the “Dead Period.” My assumption is face-to-face also means no electronic visual exchange, as in FaceTime. Jim Harbaugh can ride a go-cart up and down Aubrey Solomon’s street, but if he sees Aubrey or Aubrey sees him, that would be a recruiting violation.

What’s New from Sunday?

Not much.

Todd Harris, DB posted on Twitter he will be choosing from four schools: Alabama; LSU; TCU; and ASU. Yes, the last one is Arizona State, the new team for former UA assistant coach Billy Napier. There is always room for drama but my guess, it’s still either Bama or LSU for Harris.

Markail Benton, LB went on Twitter to swear he did not visit Auburn this weekend and that he is still solid to Alabama.

FSU appears to be pressing DeVonta Smith, WR hard after Napier’s move to ASU. LSU and Alabama are still the expected leaders for Smith.

Henry Ruggs’ younger brother got an offer from Alabama today. I think Henry Ruggs was already solid for Alabama.

There are many guesses, some of them educated as to the final choices of Aubrey Solomon, Phidarian Mathis, Jarez Parks and LaBryan Ray. I don’t think anyone knows. Best guess tonight is Ray to Alabama, Mathis to LSU, Solomon, and Parks to “Who knows.”

Almost all the various “recruiting gurus” talk as though they have functioning crystal balls. They have something that makes them talk loud and long, but I think it has nothing to do with crystal.

For purely entertainment purposes I will make my picks public Tuesday night. Feel free to give them the lack of attention they deserve.

