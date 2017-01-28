Alabama Football Recruiting Update: Saturday Night

Alabama Football Recruiting Update. Soloman; Benton; Smith; and a hunch.

Aubrey Soloman, DT

Little news, plenty of rumors. Make that no real news. Solomon will announce on NSD.

It is being reported Alabama feels confident. But it could be Michigan or Georgia. Maybe even USC. One totally unsubstantiated rumor today was that Georgia is not longer being considered.

If that is true, it would just be a guess because no one outside the Soloman inner circle is releasing information.

Markail Benton, LB

Benton might or might not be visiting Auburn this weekend. There are mixed reports. Alabama believes his verbal commit to the Tide is solid. Benton said he is solid to the Tide.

DeVonta Smith, WR

Smith was planning to visit Miami this weekend. He did not make the trip but stated it was only because he had a basketball game. Should still come down to Tide or LSU.

Alabama had Big Junior Day Saturday

The Tide made at least eight offers on Saturday. Recruiting never stops for the Tide.

What to do if Tide Misses with Soloman and Mathis?

Last night I disclosed my wild conjecture that there is a fallback plan to missing on Soloman and Mathis. I have not seen this suggested by anyone, so it is definitely FWIW.

No Soloman and no Mathis. Move Buggs inside. Close with Ray and Parks. My hunch is that is why an obviously bright and articulate Jarez Parks has said he may not announce until after NSD.

Maybe I am trying to clutch onto a positive scenario if the Tide misses on two top DT’s. My hope is Alabama signs Soloman and Mathis and Ray and Parks. But I’ll take the fallback plan as viable.

