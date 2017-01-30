Alabama Football Recruiting Update: Monday Night News

Alabama Football Recruiting Update: Monday Night. New information on Akial Byers, Phidarian Mathis, Aubrey Solomon, LaBryan Ray, DeVonta Smith, Henry Ruggs III, Jarez Parks, and Blueshirts.

Alabama Football Recruiting for 2017 is down to a few hours and a few slots.

Akial Byers DT

No surprise here, Byers will sign with Mississippi Gulf Coast C.C. on Wednesday. Apparently, there were not enough available slots to chance Byers not qualifying academically.

Phidarian Mathis DT

Mathis will announce Tuesday afternoon. Everything points to either Alabama or LSU. For Coach O, Mathis is as important as Aubrey Solomon is to Alabama.

Aubrey Solomon DT

It has been reported that Solomon decided last Wednesday, before seeing Nick Saban. Solomon said his decision came down to the school that could best develop him as a player AND the school with the best graduation rate for football players.

On the graduation rate comparison, Alabama edges out Michigan by a very thin margin.

Again, who knows what will happen on National Signing Day (NSD). My guess is Alabama or Michigan.

LaBryan Ray DE

For the last several weeks, almost every recruiting expert has predicted Ray will choose Alabama. They are probably correct.

What worries me is, if Ray is such a lock to the Tide, why did he and 7-9 family members travel to Florida last weekend. Gainesville is a nice little city, but nothing real special. It is nowhere near a beach. Why would the Ray family travel in such a large group to Gainesville if LaBryan was sure he was going to Alabama?

DeVonta Smith WR

Alabama or LSU. Both schools appear confident. The supposed recruiting wizardry of Coach O is not the big threat in Smith’s case. Dameyune Craig (yes that Auburn guy) would be Smith’s position coach. I hate to admit it but Craig is also a great recruiter.

Henry Ruggs III WR

Ruggs has long been thought to be solid to Alabama. I don’t think the loss of Alabama assistant Billy Napier is a big problem. Derrick Ansley is Ruggs’ primary recruiter and has built a close relationship in his frequent trips to Montgomery. However, some recruiting experts are suggesting FSU has a chance with Ruggs.

Jarez Parks DE

If there is room, I believe Alabama will get Parks. That would be good news. The bad news would be how there ended being enough slots. I fear that would mean misses on Mathis and Solomon.

Blue-shirts

Based upon a solid close by the Tide, I cannot see available slots for Joseph Bulovas and Hunter Brannon. It has been reported Bulovas will accept a blue-shirt. I have not heard on Brannon. Brannon has an FAU offer.

Remember blue-shirts can get scholarships after the first day of fall classes. They would then play in 2017 but their scholarship would count against 2018.

More news and my “just for fun” predictions tomorrow night.

This article originally appeared on