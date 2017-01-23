Alabama Football Recruiting Update: Monday Night

Alabama Football Recruiting Update: New Visit info on Aubrey Soloman and New Kicker Possibility.

Changes since Sunday night report: Two Big Developments

Aubrey Soloman

Per multiple reports, Nick Saban will have an in-home visit with Aubrey Soloman this Thursday. Alabama is in a spirited battle with Michigan and Georgia to sign the #2 rated DT in the nation. An in-home, late in the last full week of recruiting could make a big difference. Currently, most experts project Alabama as the leader for Soloman.

Check out the big man:

A New Kicker?

Joseph Bulovas, who many experts have rated the #1 Place-kicker prospect nationally, has de-committed from Georgia Tech.

It remains to be seen if Alabama is willing to dedicate one of its scarce scholarships to gain a kicker.

Many schools are chasing Bulovas and it was reported he visited Mississippi State this past weekend. Alabama appears very interested in Buklovas and the Tide is trying to arrange an official visit.

Check out the young man’s strong leg:

A New option at Cornerback

Tariq Castro-Fields has delayed his announcement. Most projections had Castro-Fields signing with Maryland but that changed recently with Penn State projected as the leader.

Castro-Fields had an official visit with the Tide on Iron Bowl weekend. Alabama also had an in-home visit on January 19th.

If neither Chris Henderson or Todd Harris pick Alabama, Castro-Fields would be a good replacement. Henderson might be leaning toward staying in-state and choosing either Florida or Miami.

Check out his recent video:

Official Visit for Elijah Conliffe?

Elijah Conliffe is a 6′ 4″, 305lb., 4-star, DT from Hampton, VA. He camped in Tuscaloosa in July and earned an offer from the Tide. He took an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa in October. He had an official visit with Florida this past weekend.

Tennessee appears to be in a strong position with Conliffe but Florida and Alabama are in the mix. As another option at DT, the Tide will strongly pursue Conliffe in case Phidarian Mathis picks LSU.

Many Alabama fans are hoping Henry Ruggs celebrates his birthday on Tuesday by announcing a commitment to the Tide. So far Ruggs is publically saying his announcement will be made on NSD.

