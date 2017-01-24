Alabama Football Recruiting Update: Big News on Tuesday

Alabama Football Recruiting Update: Aubrey Soloman; LaBryan Ray; Chris Allen; Jarez Parks; Henry Ruggs; Kicker visit or not. Big News Today.

Aubrey Soloman

Alabama is in a spirited battle with Michigan to sign 5-star, #2 rated DT, Aubrey Soloman. Per multiple reports today Alabama and USC will get in-home visits with Soloman this week. There is not much time left for Georgia to gain an in-home. The Bulldogs may be slipping late.

An in-home visit for Nick Saban, late in the last full week of recruiting could make a big difference. Harbaugh has already had his in-home visit. Experts are divided whether Alabama or Michigan lead for Soloman.

Whichever school is the final choice for Soloman, I am appreciative that Alabama has a coach who did not feel compelled to ride go-carts with the Soloman family.

LaBryan Ray

Nick Saban has an in-home visit with LaBryan Ray tonight. Ray is still scheduled to take an official visit to Florida this weekend. The 5-star DE is an absolute must for Alabama.

Saban, Jeremy Pruitt, Tosh Lupoi and Karl Dunbar have been zealous in their pursuit of Ray. Most experts are predicting Ray is a near-lock for Alabama. If necessary, Alabama will hold his slot open until NSD.

Check out the video to see why Ray is such a priority for the Tide:

Chris Allen Shuts Down Recruitment

Allen announced today he will sign with Alabama on NSD. LSU may not give up chasing the 4-star linebacker but according to Allen, he has shut down his recruitment. After returning from his visit to Tuscaloosa this past weekend, Allen told Coach O on Sunday he will be rolling with the Tide.

Check out the video below:

Jarez Parks will announce his final two schools tomorrow

Jarez Parks, 4-star, 6′ 3″ – 250lb. DE is expected to announce his final two schools on Wednesday. Several experts are predicting Alabama and FSU will be the two.

Alabama fans may be more aware of in-state LaBryan Ray but Parks would also be a great addition to the Tide. Maybe it is an “either/or” situation for Parks and Ray due to the scarcity of available recruiting slots. He will be disappointing some big-time schools tomorrow that would be very pleased to sign him.

Depending on how the final numbers evolve, we can always hope the Tide has room for Ray and Parks.

Check out this video:

Henry Ruggs playing basketball tonight with at least one Bama coach in attendance

Fans were hoping for a Ruggs announcement today on the WR’s birthday. That did not happen but most experts believe Ruggs is solid for the Tide.

Alabama has been showing Ruggs plenty of attention. Tonight’s high school basketball game will be the third game witnessed by Alabama football coaches.

Alabama is not recruiting Ruggs as a two-sport player, but check out this dunk anyway:

A Kicker Visit, or Not? A Kicker Scholarship, or Not?

Former Georgia Tech commitment Joseph Bulovas is looking for a team. Alabama would love to land the strong-legged place-kicker.

It was reported that Mississippi State has offered Bulovas a scholarship. Alabama is apparently trying to entice Bulovas into a visit this week. The biggest challenge to the Tide reining in Bulovas is limited scholarships.

Bulovas would be a great addition for the Tide but numbers are so tight, it is hard to see a scholarship being available.

