Alabama Football Recruiting: Todd Harris to LSU

Alabama Football Recruiting has an outstanding 2017 class. Defensive back, Todd Harris picked LSU. Tide may not have had an available slot for Harris.

Todd Harris: 6’, 180 lbs.

Defensive Back

Scout rating 4-star; Rivals rating 4-star; 247 Sports rating 4-star

Plaquemine High School – Plaquemine, LA

Alabama Football Recruiting failed to pull another top player from the state of Louisiana. There is some question about whether Alabama had enough space for Harris.

Harris had over twenty offers including LSU, Tennessee, Ole Miss, FSU, Georgia, Florida, Michigan, Notre Dame, Louisville, and Miami.

Most schools recruited Harris to play safety. Alabama was interested in Harris at safety and also as “Star” in the Tide’s dime package.

Yoy may not want to take a look at these Harris highlights:

Here is another video you might want to skip.

Alabama went through the second half of the 2016 season short-handed in the secondary. Adding Harris would have been a plus for 2017. But the Tide signed other top players who will provide depth in the secondary.

More to come Alabama fans on the 2017 Alabama Crimson Tide.

This article originally appeared on