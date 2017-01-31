Alabama Football Recruiting: Final Update With Picks

Alabama Football Recruiting is only a few hours from National Signing Day (NSD). Check our final update for 2017 and picks on the remaining open slots.

Phidarian Mathis DT

Alabama Football Recruiting got a big boost Tuesday afternoon when Mathis announced his choice is the Crimson Tide. After losing Akial Byers to academics and a necessary road through junior college, the Tide had to close with another DT.

Alabama still hopes to add Aubrey Solomon on Wednesday morning. Otherwise, there are no more potential DT’s for the Tide in the 2017 recruiting cycle.

At 6′ 4″ and 290 lbs., Mathis has the body so needed for the Crimson Tide defense. Will he become part of the 2017 defensive line rotation? Alabama fans certainly hope so. Even if his 2017 contribution is only a few plays per game, Tide fans can expect Mathis to become an integral part of the defense in future seasons.

Aubrey Solomon DT

Solomon is the big DT recruit Alabama, Michigan, Georgia and USC hope will highlight their NSD.

Most expect Solomon to pick Alabama or Michigan.

LaBryan Ray DE

As important as signing Solomon would be for the Tide, LaBryan Ray is now the most important signee tomorrow. Ray has been considered an Alabama lock throughout the recruiting cycle. Florida and Tennessee have pushed him hard late. As much as it pains me to say it, Ray picking the Vols could happen.

Jarez Parks DE

If Ray chooses Alabama, I doubt Parks has an Alabama slot. Without Ray, Parks becomes very important. He has suggested during the last few days, he might wait past NSD. He has plenty of offers. If he delays, it is because he is hoping to gain an offer at his preferred school.

Todd Harris DB

Harris could pick Alabama or LSU. He is scheduled to announce early on Wednesday. Alabama would like to have him but short of a last minute flip by Danial Wright, there may not be room in the Tide’s class.

Henry Ruggs III WR

Ruggs is another player most have long believed will sign with Alabama. For about 3 days, there has been a slowly growing buzz that FSU will flip Ruggs. He has been a high priority for the Tide for a long time, but perhaps the exit of Billy Napier affected him.

DeVonta Smith WR

Alabama is equally high on Smith. For weeks the expectation has been an Alabama – LSU battle up to NSD.

Blue-shirts Brannon and Bulovas

If the Tide has room, either or both of these players might not have to take a blue-shirt. Given that a blue-shirt counts against 2018 scholarships while allowing the players to compete in the 2017 season, a 2017 scholarship does not appear warranted. Bottom line, the Tide should not have room to use a 2017 scholarship on either player.

Surprises on NSD

There may not be any real surprises on Wednesday, other than concerns voiced above about Ray and Ruggs. If forced to guess what players are the most likely to do a surprise flip: maybe Wills to Kentucky and Benton to Auburn.

Alabama #1 Class Again?

We will see tomorrow. Whether the Tide is #1 or #2, 2017 is an incredible class. Alabama could finish with as many as twelve players that either Scout, Rivals or 247 Sports rated as a 5-star. INCREDIBLE

Almost all the other players will be highly rated 4-stars. INCREDIBLE

Picks – Let’s Not Call them Predictions

The following is provided solely for entertainment purposes. My only claim for a smidgen of credibility comes from the HUGE amount of time I have spent perusing the opinions of recruiting experts.

Solomon – Michigan

Ray – ALABAMA

Parks – ALABAMA (If Solomon and Ray pick Bama, no room for Parks)

(If Solomon and Ray pick Bama, no room for Parks) Harris – LSU

Ruggs – ALABAMA

Smith – LSU

I also would not be surprised if five of the six pick the Alabama. That would take the Tide to 28, 2017 scholarships.

NSD- Bring it On!

