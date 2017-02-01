Alabama Football Recruiting 2017 Signee: Xavier McKinney

Alabama Football Recruiting has an outstanding 2017 class. Let’s go in depth with Crimson Tide defensive back signee, Xavier McKinney.

Xavier McKinney: 6’ 1”, 185 lbs.

Defensive Back

Scout rating 4-star; Rivals rating 4-star; 247 Sports rating 4-star

Roswell High School – Roswell, GA

Alabama Football Recruiting signed defensive back, Xavier McKinney. McKinney had intended to be an early enrollee in January and now expects to enroll by mid-February. McKinney is projected to play safety for the Crimson Tide.

McKinney had offers from more than a dozen major programs, including Clemson, Tennessee, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Auburn, Ohio State, Ole Miss, West Virginia, and Florida.

McKinney committed to Alabama last summer but changed his mind. Up until his Alabama announcement in January almost all recruiting experts were predicting McKinney would choose Clemson.

A big loss for Clemson was a big gain for the Crimson Tide. McKinney is expected to play safety for the Crimson Tide. McKinney is an athletic defender who also played basketball in high school. During his junior season at Roswell High School, McKinney intercepted ten passes.

Take a look at these McKinney highlights:

Here is McKinney’s announcement at the Under Armour All-American game:

Alabama fans welcome Xavier McKinney to the 2017 Alabama Crimson Tide.

