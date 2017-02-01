Alabama Football Recruiting 2017 Signee: Markail Benton

Alabama Football Recruiting has an outstanding 2017 class. Let’s go in depth with signee, Markail Benton.

Markail Benton: 6’ 2”, 230 lbs.

Linebacker

Scout rating 4-star; Rivals rating 4-star; 247 Sports rating 4-star

Central High School – Phenix City, AL

Alabama Football Recruiting has a history of outstanding linebackers, many who became NFL stars.

Markail Benton had close to twenty offers from major schools. Those schools included Auburn, FSU, Georgia, Clemson, USC, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Florida.

Benton has the much sought after combination of size and speed. His high school coach suggested that Markail has the speed to even play safety at Alabama.

Benton’s position preference is linebacker and the player he most wants to emulate is Reuben Foster. He fits the Reuben mold in terms of size and speed. If he has a similar head-hunter as Foster, Benton can also become another in a long line of great Alabama linebackers.

Check out this video of Benton highlights:

This video shows Benton’s Senior season highlights:

Alabama has depth at linebacker and Markail Benton may have to wait his turn for consistent playing time. Given his speed, it is easy seeing him contributing on special teams in 2017.

Alabama fans, welcome Markail Benton to the 2017 Alabama Crimson Tide.

