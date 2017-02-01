Alabama Football Recruiting 2017 Signee: LaBryan Ray

Alabama Football Recruiting has an outstanding 2017 class. Let’s go in depth with signee, LaBryan Ray.

LaBryan Ray: 6’ 4”, 260 lbs.

Defensive End

Scout rating 4-star; Rivals rating 4-star; 247 Sports rating 5-star

James Clemens High School – Madison, AL

Alabama Football Recruiting had to compete with around 30 schools who actively sought to sign LaBryan Ray. He had offers from Florida; Tennessee; FSU; Oklahoma; Auburn; Michigan; Notre Dame; USC; and others.

Tennessee and Florida pushed Ray hard late in the recruiting cycle, but it was not enough to pull him away from the Tide.

The Tide was looking for more than defensive line depth in signing Ray. His speed and size appear to be ready to play an important role in Alabama’s 2017 defensive rotation.

Check out this video of Ray in action:

As the video showed, Ray was such a dominant high school player, he was regularly double-teamed. One player was not capable of handling Ray and many times two blockers could not keep him off ball carriers.

Take a look at this video showing Ray’s aggressive style:

Ray is coming to Alabama, not just to fill a position of need but also play an integral role in maintaining the Tide’s defensive tradition. At Alabama, it is normal for defensive players to wait their turn. Even if LaBryan Ray does not see a lot of snaps as a freshman, he has an opportunity to be exceptional during his Tide career.

Alabama fans, welcome LaBryan Ray to the 2017 Alabama Crimson Tide.

This article originally appeared on