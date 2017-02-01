Alabama Football Recruiting 2017 Signee: Kendall Randolph

Alabama Football Recruiting has an outstanding 2017 class: Let’s go in-depth with signee, Kendall Randolph.

Kendall Randolph: 6’ 5”, 290 lbs.

Offensive Line

Scout rating 4-star; Rivals rating 4-star; 247 Sports rating 4-star

Bob Jones High School School – Madison, AL

Alabama Football Recruiting signing of Kendall Randolph was basically a formality on Wednesday. Kendall is a younger brother of former Crimson Tide basketball star Levi Randolph. It is doubtful big brother would have accepted Kendall going anywhere but Alabama.

“Levi left a huge legacy at Alabama,” Kendall told AL.com when he committed in July. “Being able to follow in in his footsteps and take the Randolph name to the football field is just a blessing.”

Kendall had more than twenty offers from major programs, including Michigan, LSU, Tennessee, Clemson, FSU, Auburn, Georgia, Florida, and Ole Miss.

Take a look at these Kendall Randolph highlights:

Here is a short video of Kendall and LaBryan Ray:

Many Tide fans will be happy to learn that Kendall is willing to be used at whatever position Tide coaches choose. With depth an issue on the defensive line, Randolph could become a DT for Alabama. “I feel like I can be a big part of the team,” Randolph said. “I feel like I can play any position the coaches ask me to play, whether that’s on offense or defense. Whatever they need, I feel like I can contribute somehow.”

Alabama fans, welcome Kendall Randolph to the 2017 Alabama Crimson Tide.

