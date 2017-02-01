Alabama Football Recruiting 2017 Signee: Jedrick Wills

Alabama Football Recruiting has an outstanding 2017 class. Let’s go in depth with Crimson Tide offensive lineman signee, Jedrick Wills.



Jedrick Wills: 6’ 4”, 315 lbs.

Offensive Line

Scout rating 4-star; Rivals rating 5-star; 247 Sports rating 4-star

Lafayette High School – Lexington, KY

Alabama Football Recruiting withstood a late push by the Kentucky Wildcats to sign Jedrick Wells.

Alabama Football considers offensive line a position of need in every recruiting cycle. It is always difficult to predict how well big men will make the transition from high school to college. Alabama is

confident it is bringing in a very good one in Jedrick Wills.

Wills had close to twenty major college offers. He was recruited by top schools Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, FSU, LSU, Miami, Georgia and his home state school, Kentucky.

Multiple recruiting experts predict a high ceiling for Wills. Alex Leatherwood has justifiably soaked up much attention as the next great Alabama lineman. Tide coaches believe Wills has the physical attributes to also become an Alabama starter.

Check out this video of Jedrick Wills:

Here is a short one you will really enjoy:

And one more to show the young man has a sense of humor:

Alabama fans welcome Jedrick Wills to the 2017 Alabama Crimson Tide.

This article originally appeared on