Alabama Football Recruiting 2017 Signee: Henry Ruggs III

Alabama Football Recruiting has an outstanding 2017 class. Let’s go in depth with signee, wide receiver, Henry Ruggs III.

Henry Ruggs: 6’ 1”, 185 lbs.

Wide Receiver

Scout rating 4-star; Rivals rating 4-star; 247 Sports rating 4-star

Robert E. Lee High School – Montgomery, AL

Alabama Football Recruiting adds to a deep bench at wide receiver by signing Henry Ruggs.

Ruggs was recruited by FSU; Penn State; Auburn; Florida; Georgia; Michigan and others.

Henry Ruggs III is an explosive football player. But for most of his athletic career, basketball has been his first love. Tide assistant coaches watched Henry played a lot of basketball during his recruitment.

When Alabama Wide receiver coach, Billy Napier decided to leave Tuscaloosa for an OC job at ASU, fans worried Ruggs would choose FSU. Fortunately for Alabama, Derrick Ansley was Ruggs’ lead recruiter and the exit of Napier did not dissuade Ruggs from picking the Tide.

Henry Ruggs’ younger brother, Kevontae earned an Alabama offer last weekend. Kevontae is a football linebacker and also a basketball player.

Coaches say that in player development nothing equals reps. Compared to most elite level high school players, Ruggs needs a lot of reps to catch up. His play indicates such natural ability, it is easy to believe that his college development could make him a big star.

Check out these Ruggs’ highlights:

Check out YouTube and see Ruggs also shine on the basketball court. Perhaps Saban and Avery Johnson will sit down and discuss Ruggs’ two-sport potential.

Ruggs was a priority for Alabama. The Tide’s deep bench added a future playmaker.

Alabama fans welcome Henry Ruggs III to the 2017 Crimson Tide

This article originally appeared on