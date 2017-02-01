Alabama Football Recruiting 2017 Signee: DeVonta Smith

Alabama Football Recruiting has an outstanding 2017 class. Let’s go in depth with Crimson Tide wide receiver signee, DeVonta Smith.

DeVonta Smith: 6’ 1”, 170 lbs.

Wide Receiver

Scout rating 5-star; Rivals rating 4-star; 247 Sports rating 4-star

School – Amite, LA

Alabama Football Recruiting looked to add two more wide receivers to its 2017 class. One of them was Henry Ruggs III out of Montgomery, AL. The other one, DeVonta Smith was considered a harder pull. Smith is from Amite, LA and he was a priority target for Coach Orgeron and LSU.

It is easy for Alabama fans to make fun of Coach O every time Saban swoops into the Bayou state and steals a top player. After signing DeVonta Smith, Saban has bested Coach O for 4 top Louisiana players in the 2017 recruiting cycle.

In fairness to Orgeron and his staff, LSU is doing well with 2017 recruits. The Tigers will have a top class. Coach O got an elite recruit from Louisiana, Tyler Shelvin. Nick Saban did not get all the Louisiana blue-chippers; but, he got a bunch.

DeVonta Smith had close to twenty-five offers from major schools, including LSU, Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Texas, USC, Notre Dame, and Nebraska.

Alabama had already added two top wide receivers in the early enrollment period. Being willing to use two precious slots for two more receivers showed how much value the Tide placed on Ruggs and DeVonta Smith.

Take a look at some DeVonta Smith highlights:

Here is another video that shows Smith has impressive pass-catching ability:

Alabama fans welcome DeVonta Smith to the 2017 Alabama Crimson Tide.

