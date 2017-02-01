Alabama Football Recruiting 2017 Signee: Daniel Wright

Alabama Football Recruiting has an outstanding 2017 class. Let’s go in depth with Crimson Tide signee, defensive back, Daniel Wright.

Daniel Wright: 6’ 1”, 185 lbs.

Defensive Back

Scout rating 4-star; Rivals rating 4-star; 247 Sports rating 4-star

Boyd Anderson High School – Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Alabama Football Recruiting reached into south Florida again signing defensive back Daniel Wright.

Wright had over thirty offers, including Texas, Tennessee, USC, Penn State, FSU, Auburn, Georgia, Miami, Florida, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State, and Oklahoma.

Wright had been committed to Florida State until December when he flipped his verbal commitment to the Crimson Tide.

Daniel’s older brother Major Wright had a strong career as a Florida Gator but that was not a factor in Daniel’s college choice.

Check out these Daniel Wright highlights:

This video discusses his FSU commitment and also discusses him playing offense and defense in high school:

Wright is a talented player with considerable potential. He may well need a redshirt year to add weight to his frame in preparation for tackling SEC backs and receivers.

Alabama fans welcome Daniel Wright to the 2017 Alabama Crimson Tide.

