Alabama Football Recruiting 2017 Signee: Chris Allen

Alabama Football Recruiting has an outstanding 2017 class. Let’s go in depth with Crimson Tide linebacker/defensive end signee, Chris Allen.

Chris Allen: 6’ 4”, 235 lbs.

Linebacker

Scout rating 4-star; Rivals rating 4-star; 247 Sports rating 4-star

Southern University Lab School – Baton Rouge, LA

Alabama Football Recruiting places a premium on hybrid outside linebacker/defensive ends. Chris

Allen fits the Tide’s profile for this key defensive position.

The Tide reached deep into Cajun country and pulled a player LSU needed. Allen had over twenty offers from major schools, including Michigan, Texas A&M, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Auburn, Georgia, Miami, and Florida. LSU made Allen a priority of their 2017 class.

Allen has the frame to add plenty of weight. If he can do that while maintaining his speed, his primary Tide roll could be as an edge rusher. Alabama is deep at linebacker but Allen has a bright Crimson Tide future.

Check out this video:

Here is another video analyzing his skills and potential hybrid role for the Tide:

Nick Saban bested Coach O again, pulling Allen away from his close proximity to Tiger Stadium.

Alabama fans welcome Chris Allen to the 2017 Alabama Crimson Tide.

