Alabama Football Recruiting 2017 Signee: Brian Robinson

Alabama Football Recruiting has an outstanding 2017 class. Let’s go in depth with Crimson Tide signee, running back, Brian Robinson.

Brian Robinson: 6’ 1”, 225 lbs.

Running Back

Scout rating 4-star; Rivals rating 4-star; 247 Sports rating 4-star

Hillcrest High School – Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Football Recruiting delivers top running backs season after season. It is easy to see the attraction for young running backs to a program that loves to run and produces Heisman trophy winners.

Alabama signee Brian Robinson never had to leave town on recruiting trips to Alabama. He was already in Tuscaloosa, playing high school football at Hillcrest.

Robinson had offers to leave Tuscaloosa. Auburn wanted him as did Georgia, Ole Miss, Louisville and others. He was never going to turn down an offer from the Crimson Tide.

Robinson is a powerful runner who can also catch the ball coming out of the backfield. He has good strength and according to his high school coach, he can block as well.

Check out these Brian Robinson highlights:

During Robinson’s 2015 high school season he broke the Alabama 6A high school single-game rushing record. Robinson carried the ball 29 times for 447 yards. He also caught a touchdown pass in the game.

Robinson expects to finish up the coursework needed and enroll at Alabama in mid-February.

Alabama fans welcome Brian Robinson to the 2017 Alabama Crimson Tide.

This article originally appeared on