Alabama Football Recruiting 2017 New Players: Tyrell Shavers

Alabama Football Recruiting has an outstanding 2017 class. Let’s go in depth with early enrollee, wide receiver, Tyrell Shavers.

Tyrell Shavers: 6′ 5″, 205 lbs.

Wide Receiver

Scout rating: 4 stars – Rivals rating: 4 stars – 247 Sports rating: 4 stars

Lewisville High School – Lewisville, TX

Alabama Football Recruiting received a verbal commitment from Tyrell Shavers last June.

Shavers had offers from USC, Michigan, Ole Miss, Oregon, Auburn, LSU, Stanford, FSU, Texas and other top schools.

Shavers has great speed. He ran a (wind aided) 4.38 sec., 40-yard dash at a Nike regional event.

Tyrell is also a stellar baseball player. He is interested in being a two-sport athlete but it is not clear if he has Nick Saban’s blessing. There is also a possibility Shavers will be drafted by MLB in June.

His high school coach, Greg Miller was quoted by Drew Champlin of al.com saying “A lot of guys were worried that he was going to get drafted,” Miller said. “He had said that if he got projected as a first-rounder, he would heavily consider going baseball. Other than that, he wanted to play football and see if they would let him play baseball.”

Check out these highlights:

This video shows the advantage Shavers’ height gives him over defensive backs.

After his June commitment, he basically shut down any other recruitment leading up to his enrollment at Alabama earlier this month.

Shavers will need to add some bulk to his lanky frame. His high school coach says Shavers is 6′ 6″ and a couple of reports list his weight well under 200 lbs.; one actually shows him at 185 lbs. That is not much weight on his tall frame. He will need some bulk to compete in the SEC.

It is too early to guess if Shavers thin frame will lead to a redshirt season. Not many early enrollees expect to practice two springs before they can play. Whether it is 2017 or 2018, Tyrell Shavers can become a big-time player for the Crimson Tide.

This article originally appeared on