Alabama Football Recruiting 2017 New Players: Thomas Fletcher

Alabama Football Recruiting has an outstanding 2017 class. Let’s go in depth with early enrollee, Thomas Fletcher.

Thomas Fletcher: 6’ 1”, 215 lbs.

Long Snapper

High School – Bradenton, FL

Thomas Fletcher was a U.S. Army All-American. Fletcher was also rated as the #1 long-snapper in the nation.

Fletcher also received offers from Oregon, Texas A&M and Oregon.

Fletcher was originally from the state of Washington and moved to texas before finishing his last year of high school in Florida at the IMG Academy.

He is described as accurate and consistent but as important, he is expected to have no problem blocking SEC-quality players.

Check out this video:

Alabama attracts such a quantity of quality recruits, scholarships are limited in every recruiting cycle. Given such a precious commodity, why is Nick Saban willing to offer a scholarship to a player who likely will average less than ten snaps per game?

First, we are talking about a very important ten or so snaps. Saban is well known for his meticulous attention to detail. Have a plan for everything includes having a plan for every play in every game in every football season. The 2017 plan requires the second-ever Saban scholarship being awarded to a long-snapper.

Alabama fans welcome Thomas Fletcher to the 2017 Alabama Crimson Tide.

