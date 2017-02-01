Alabama Football Recruiting 2017 New Players: Major Tennison

Alabama Football Recruiting has an outstanding class. Let’s go in depth with early enrollee, Major Tennison.

Major Tennison: 6′ 5″, 240 lbs.

Tight End

Scout rating: 4 stars – Rivals rating: 4 stars – 247 Sports rating: 4 stars

Bullard High School – Bullard, TX

Alabama Football Recruiting placed a priority on tight ends for this class. Major Tennison originally committed to Texas but changed his mind last summer. Following an October visit to Tuscaloosa, he committed to Alabama. Multiple rating sources project Tennison as one of the top tight end prospects in the nation.

Tennison has good speed. Tennison also played on the basketball team at Bullard. He participated in track in high school and even ran on the relay team. Some experts suggest he has the speed to present matchup problems for linebackers in coverage.

Tennison’s list of scholarship offers included Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana State University, Michigan, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Southern Methodist University, and Texas Tech.

Bullard Banner News reporter Micah McCartney provided this quote soon after Tennison chose the Tide, “I believe I will have what it takes to deal with the pressures and compete in the SEC,” said Tennison. “The coaching staff does a really good job of preparing every player for every game, making sure they are 100 percent physically and mentally ready. There’s a lot of guys on the roster that have come from towns the same size and smaller than Bullard. I just think it’s a testament to the coaching staff being able to prepare the players and the athletically ability of the players to achieve the success they have over the years. I can’t wait to be a part of the team.”

Will Tennsion become the next O.J. Howard? He has his sites set on doing just that.

Alabama fans welcome Major Tennison to the 2017 Alabama Crimson Tide.

