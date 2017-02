Alabama Football Recruiting 2017 New Players: Kyriq McDonald

Alabama Football Recruiting has an outstanding 2017 class. Let’s go in depth with early enrollee, defensive back, Kyriq McDonald.

Kyriq McDonald: 5′ 11″, 185 lbs.

Defensive Back

Scout rating: 3-star – Rivals rating: 4-star – 247 Sports rating: 3-star

James Clemens High School – Madison, AL

Alabama Football signee KyriqMcDonald had offers from FSU, Louisville, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State and other schools.

McDonald is a versatile player. He can play safety or star in the Tide’s dime package. He might also be given an opportunity at cornerback. McDonald is expected to contribute on multiple special teams units.

Here is a video of McDonald scoring on a punt return:

McDonald even played some “wildcat-quarterback” for James Clemens High School. He was also a sprinter and long-jumper on the Clemens track team.

Here’s a video showcasing his varied football skills:

Alabama fans welcome Kyriq McDonald to the 2017 Alabama Crimson Tide.

