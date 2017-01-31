Alabama Football Recruiting 2017 New Players: Jerry Jeudy

Alabama Football Recruiting has an outstanding 2017 class. Let’s go in depth with early enrollee, wide receiver, Jerry Jeudy.

Jerry Jeudy: 6′ 1″, 178 lbs.

Wide Receiver

Scout rating: 4 stars – Rivals rating: 5 stars – 247 Sports rating: 5 stars

Pompano Beach High School – Deerfield Beach, FL

Alabama Football Recruiting has been blessed in recent years with a south Florida pipeline that produced Amari Cooper and Calvin Ridley. Jerry Jeudy and fellow commitment Vandarius Cowan are the latest.

At Nike’s The Opening Finals, Tua Tagovailoa was said to have been persistent urging Jeudy to pick Alabama. Jeudy is a dynamic player who some believe compares to Amari Cooper in terms of footwork and route-running.

Check out this highlight video:

Jeudy was heavily recruited and the Tide’s biggest threats were FSU, Florida, and Miami. Reports give Ridley much of the credit of persuading Jeudy to follow Calvin north to Tuscaloosa.

Another video went viral showing Jeudy embarrassing a DB at an Under Armour game practice.

Take a look:

Alabama is loading up at wide receiver and the 2017 group may become the most talented group ever. Jeudy could use a few more pounds to take on physical battles in the SEC. Don’t be surprised to see him in the regular rotation next fall.

Going beyond football, Jerry Jeudy’s sister passed away in November at the age of seven. She suffered serious health problems throughout her short life. Jerry Jeudy stated he will dedicate the rest of his football career to his sister, Aaliyah.

Alabama fans welcome wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to the 2017 Alabama Crimson Tide.

This article originally appeared on