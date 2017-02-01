Alabama Football Recruiting 2017: Jarez Parks

Alabama Football Recruiting has an outstanding 2017 class. Let’s review what happened today with, defensive end, Jarez Parks.

Jarez Parks: 6’ 5”, 255 lbs.

Defensive End

Scout rating 4-star; Rivals rating 4-star; 247 Sports rating 4-star

Sebastian River High School – Sebastian, FL

Alabama Football Recruiting and Jarez Parks had some drama on National Signing Day. First, Parks tearfully announced he was delaying his NSD decision. It was rumored that Alabama told him there were no available slots for the highly recruited, defensive end.

One tweet claimed Parks had flipped to Auburn and the Tigers may have believed they were about to sign him.

The typical “I hate Bama” national contingent attacked Nick Saban for pulling Parks’ scholarship at the last minute.

Roughly ninety minutes after all the commotion commenced, Parks announced he was accepting an offer from Alabama. About forty-five minutes after that announcement, multiple reports stated Parks had accepted a grayshirt offer from the Tide and would enroll in January.

Parks is a 4-star high school All-American. It was also reported his high school coach said Parks had five open offers from top schools when he accepted the Tide greyshirt.

Throughout the recruiting cycle, Parks had over thirty offers including FSU, Auburn, Clemson, Ohio State, Notre Dame, LSU, Michigan, Miami, Louisville, Georgia, Florida, USC, Oklahoma, and Stanford.

For a player being pursued by so many schools, Parks did not garner as much attention from Tide fans as some other recruits. Alabama fans will come to appreciate the talented Parks has the size and talent to stop the run, consistently pressure QB’s, and drop into pass coverage.

Check out this JarezParks video:

Here is another Parks video with analysis:

It is easy to see Jarez Parks becoming a star player during his Alabama career.

If today’s drama is truly over, it would be obvious that this young man, badly wanted to attend Alabama.

Alabama fans welcome Jarez Parks to the 2018 Alabama Crimson Tide.

