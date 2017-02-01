Alabama Football Recruiting 2017 Class: Crimson Tide #1 Again

Alabama Football Recruiting 2017 pulls in #1 Class again, leads the nation with eleven 5-Star players.

Alabama Football Recruiting was named #1 by ESPN by mid-afternoon on National Signing Day (NSD). Rivals Team Rankings as of 4:00 pm CST:

Alabama Ohio State Georgia Michigan LSU Florida State Oklahoma USC Texas A&M Miami Penn State Florida Auburn Tennessee Notre Dame

Alabama ended NSD with 26 scholarships for 2017; 2 blue shirts and 1 greyshirt.

The Crimson Tide finished with eleven players rated as a 5-Star by either Scout, Rivals or 247 Sports.

Those Elite Players Are:

Tua Tagovailoa

Najee Harris

Jerry Jeudy

Dylan Moses

Alex Leatherwood

Elliot Baker

Isaiah Buggs

Jedrick Wills

LaBryan Ray

VanDarius Cowan

DeVonta Smith

Of the remaining 15 players in the 2017 class, all were rated 4-Star, with the lone exception being, Long Snapper, Thomas Fletcher. Long Snappers are rated differently than other players. Fletcher was picked by one recruiting group as the #1 Long Snapper in the nation.

Some metrics wizards have already defined that the 2107 class is Nick Saban’s best ever.

With the exception of Aubrey Solomon, Alabama selected and signed almost very player it wanted.

When a 4-Star, high school All-American has to settle for a grayshirt (JarezParks); well, let’s just say “you got quite a class.”

All of the twenty-six 2017 signees are profiled in individual posts on this site. Take your time, but check them out. You will enjoy learning more about them. Also, there is an individual post on grayshirt, Jarez Parks.

Alabama fans welcome these young men to the Crimson Tide.

This article originally appeared on