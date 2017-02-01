Alabama Football Recruiting 2017: Aubrey Solomon To Michigan

Alabama Crimson Tide Football has an outstanding 2017 class. That class will not include Aubrey Solomon.

Aubrey Solomon: 6’ 4”, 288 lbs.

Defensive Tackle

Scout rating 5-star; Rivals rating 5-star; 247 Sports rating 5-star

Lee County High School – Leesburg, GA

Alabama Crimson Tide Football came up short as Michigan added Aubrey Solomon, the #2 ranked defensive tackle in the nation.

Solomon’s decision is disappointing but not shocking. I guess the difference may have been Harbaugh and the go-kart ride.

Alabama maintains such recruiting success no one recruit is make or break for the Tide. Defensive tackle was probably the position of greatest need for the 2017 Tide. Alabama gained a key DT signee yesterday in Phidarian Mathis.

Even after reining in Najee Harris; Dylan Moses; Alex Leatherwood; Tua Tagovailoa; Isiah Buggs and others – adding Mathis was a BIG GET for Alabama.

More to come Alabama fans. The 2017 Alabama Crimson Tide is a GREAT class.

