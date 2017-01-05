Alabama Football Podcast Breaks Down the 2016 College Football Semi Final

In this episode Tom and Dave from the Alabama Football Podcast breakdown the Tide’s victory over the Washington Huskies.

Play Calling

Alabama featured the running game on 80% of its plays against Washington, a surprising total even for fans asking for Lane to run the ball more often.

Personnel Utilization

The semi-final featured the most Dubose-like play that we’ve seen in Saban’s 10-year tenure at Alabama. Tune in to the podcast to see which of our favorite players was involved.

Early Scoring

Check out why the early 7-point deficit was neither a concern nor surprise against the Huskies.

Drive Start

One of Saban’s favorite mantras was on full display Saturday night as Washington started 8 possessions inside their 20-yard line.

Affecting the Quarterback

Another Saban favorite was on display as the Tide defense harassed Washington’s Jake Browning all night long. However, despite 5 sacks, 2 ints, and countless hurries Browning did avoid sharing his frustration to the national viewing audience, unlike Conner Cook last year.

Lane Out, Sark In

I’m glad I don’t sell newspapers for a living because this is the most overwrought and boring story going today. Heck, it was barely even a surprise.

Check out the podcast to hear us explain away all the breathless chatter.

Mini Game balls

Anyone can read a headline, but which players contributed in more subtle ways to the Tide’s fortune?

Alabama’s Next Opponent

Next up for Alabama is a rematch with the Clemson Tigers on College Football’s grandest stage – the National Title game.

Next up for Alabama is a rematch with the Clemson Tigers on College Football's grandest stage – the National Title game.

