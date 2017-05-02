Alabama Football: Nick Saban to haunt the SEC through 2024

Alabama football has locked down Nick Saban through the 2024 season and he’s going to be haunting the SEC until then.

Fans of SEC football received some interesting news on Tuesday morning. To find out whether it’s good or bad, you first need to figure out which program you root for. If it’s Alabama football, then you’re in luck because Nick Saban had his contract extended through the 2024 season.

I remember asking Nick Saban his 1st day at #Bama how committed he was. Said his next stop was retirement. … It was ’07, now signed thru ’24 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 2, 2017

It’s hard to believe this is the same guy that bounced from Michigan State to LSU to the NFL in a matter of a handful of years. Now he’s about to be at Alabama likely until he retires.

Alabama has seen an absurd amount of success since he’s taken over and the SEC is considered the best in college football because of the Crimson Tide’s dominance. He has won six conference titles, eight division titles and four national titles since becoming the head man in Tuscaloosa.

The new contract extension, which will sign him through 2024, is set to pay him an absurd $11.25 million this season. That makes him the highest paid coach, by a long-shot.

The rest of the SEC is currently crying in a corner now that they know Saban isn’t going anywhere for the next seven years. If his next seven are anything like his first 10, the College Football Playoff can just be renamed “Alabama and three other teams.”

Sorry, SEC fans, Nick Saban is here to stay. So that means the SEC title might be off-limits for the next decade.

